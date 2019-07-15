New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc . (CORE): This company that markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 90 days.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Quote

The Buckle, Inc . (BKE): This company that operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc . (BEN): This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc . (LIND): This company that provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Wall Street's Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>