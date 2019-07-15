New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc . (CORE): This company that markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 90 days.
The Buckle, Inc . (BKE): This company that operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc . (BEN): This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc . (LIND): This company that provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
