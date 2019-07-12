Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): This company that provides banking and financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB): This company that operates as a media and consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 90 days.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK): This global investment management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

