New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): This company that provides banking and financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB): This company that operates as a media and consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands, Inc PriceandConsensus

Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 90 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK): This global investment management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Price and Consensus

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC price-consensus-chart | Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>