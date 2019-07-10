Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 10th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): This diversified manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price and Consensus

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote



Hilltop Holdings Inc . (HTH): This company that provides banking and financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote



Avis Budget Group, Inc . (CAR): This company that provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 90 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote



Compass Minerals International, Inc . (CMP): This company that produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Compass Minerals International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Compass Minerals International, Inc. Quote



Cummins Inc. (CMI): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote



You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

