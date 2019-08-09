New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CTG (CTG): This provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Computer Task Group, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Computer Task Group, Incorporated Quote
Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI): This digitally focused media and marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Gannett Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Gannett Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gannett Co., Inc. Quote
K12 Inc. (LRN): This provider of online curriculum and online school programs for students in pre-K through high school, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
K12 Inc Price and Consensus
K12 Inc price-consensus-chart | K12 Inc Quote
GATX Corporation (GATX): This explorer and developer of mineral properties for gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
GATX Corporation Price and Consensus
GATX Corporation price-consensus-chart | GATX Corporation Quote
SPX Corporation (SPXC): This supplier of highly engineered products and technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
SPX Corporation Price and Consensus
SPX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SPX Corporation Quote
Wall Street's Next Amazon
Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.
Click for details >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportSPX Corporation (SPXC): Free Stock Analysis ReportK12 Inc (LRN): Free Stock Analysis ReportGannett Co., Inc. (GCI): Free Stock Analysis ReportGATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis ReportComputer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research