New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

By Nitish Marwah,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CTG (CTG): This provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI): This digitally focused media and marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

K12 Inc. (LRN): This provider of online curriculum and online school programs for students in pre-K through high school, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

GATX Corporation (GATX): This explorer and developer of mineral properties for gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

SPX Corporation (SPXC): This supplier of highly engineered products and technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

