New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th

By Nitish Marwah,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This owner and operator of gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): This provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG): This explorer and developer of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): This explorer and developer of mineral properties for gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Chemed Corporation (CHE): This provider of hospice and palliative care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

