New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This owner and operator of gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Cone Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Cone Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Cone Midstream Partners LP Quote

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): This provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

North American Construction Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | North American Construction Group Ltd. Quote

Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG): This explorer and developer of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

Asanko Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Asanko Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asanko Gold Inc. Quote

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): This explorer and developer of mineral properties for gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus

B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote

Chemed Corporation (CHE): This provider of hospice and palliative care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Chemed Corporation Price and Consensus

Chemed Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chemed Corporation Quote

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>