New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): This company that manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P . (GEL): This company that operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc . (GPI): This company that operates in the automotive retail industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This fabless semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

