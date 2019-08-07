Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): This company that manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote



Genesis Energy, L.P . (GEL): This company that operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. PriceandConsensus

Genesis Energy, L.P. Price and Consensus

Genesis Energy, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Genesis Energy, L.P. Quote



Group 1 Automotive, Inc . (GPI): This company that operates in the automotive retail industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote



MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This fabless semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MTZ , GPI , GEL , CRUS , CRS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar