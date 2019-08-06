New Strong Buy Stocks for August 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc . (ABG): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Cardtronics plc (CATM): This company that provides automated consumer financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation (GFF): This company that engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc . (HRI): This company that operates as an equipment rental supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

