New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc . (BOOT): This company that operates specialty retail stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Clean Harbors, Inc . (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
MasTec, Inc . (MTZ): This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 90 days.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This company that provides consumer finance and insurance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
