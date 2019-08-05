New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc . (BOOT): This company that operates specialty retail stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

Clean Harbors, Inc . (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote

MasTec, Inc . (MTZ): This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 90 days.

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This company that provides consumer finance and insurance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>