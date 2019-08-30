New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
City Office REIT, Inc . (CIO): This company that invests in high-quality office properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc . (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): This company that provides software-as-a-service solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Cutera, Inc . (CUTR): This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 8% over the last 60 days.
