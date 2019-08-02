Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): This company that provides dredging services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): This company that provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

GATX Corporation (GATX): This company that operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This company that provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


