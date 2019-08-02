New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): This company that provides dredging services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): This company that provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

GATX Corporation (GATX): This company that operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This company that provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

