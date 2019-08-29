New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This professional services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd . (ACGL): This company that provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): This company that engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc . (MOH): This multi-state healthcare organization has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

