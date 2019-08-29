Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This professional services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote



Arch Capital Group Ltd . (ACGL): This company that provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote



World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): This company that engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

World Fuel Services Corporation Price and Consensus

World Fuel Services Corporation Price and Consensus

World Fuel Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | World Fuel Services Corporation Quote



Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics Corporation Price and Consensus

Haemonetics Corporation Price and Consensus

Haemonetics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Haemonetics Corporation Quote



Molina Healthcare, Inc . (MOH): This multi-state healthcare organization has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Free Stock Analysis Report

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MOH , JLL , INT , HAE , ACGL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar