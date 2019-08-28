Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encore Capital Group, Inc . (ECPG): This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR): This company that operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

LSB Industries, Inc . (LXU): This company that manufactures and sells chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc . (PLOW): This company that operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): This company that develops and sells semiconductor technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Referenced Symbols: PLOW , LXU , LSCC , ITGR , ECPG


