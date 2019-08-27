Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hibbett Sports, Inc . (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V . (IBA): This company that operates as a poultry producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This company that manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This company that provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PriceandConsensus

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc . (GALT): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

