New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hibbett Sports, Inc . (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V . (IBA): This company that operates as a poultry producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This company that manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Price and Consensus

La-Z-Boy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | La-Z-Boy Incorporated Quote

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This company that provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PriceandConsensus

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc . (GALT): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>