New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc . (HURN): This professional services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Parsons Corporation (PSN): This company that provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc . (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Cutera, Inc . (CUTR): This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

