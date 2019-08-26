Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote



Huron Consulting Group Inc . (HURN): This professional services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote



Parsons Corporation (PSN): This company that provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Parsons Corporation Price and Consensus

Parsons Corporation Price and Consensus

Parsons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Parsons Corporation Quote



BRP Inc . (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote



Cutera, Inc . (CUTR): This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cutera, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cutera, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cutera, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cutera, Inc. Quote



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parsons Corporation (PSN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): Free Stock Analysis Report

BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cutera, Inc. (CUTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PSN , HURN , DOOO , CUTR , CNSL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar