New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp . (AIN): This company that engages in the textile and materials processing businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group, Inc . (ECPG): This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc . (PLOW): This company that operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc . (MOFG): This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

