New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NIC Inc. (EGOV): This provider of digital government services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet (FTNT): This provider of broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): This provider of food safety and security, and product protection solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX): This women's healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

