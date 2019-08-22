Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

By Nitish Marwah

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NIC Inc. (EGOV): This provider of digital government services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

NIC Inc. Price and Consensus

NIC Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIC Inc. Quote



Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Avianca Holdings S.A. Price and Consensus

Avianca Holdings S.A. price-consensus-chart | Avianca Holdings S.A. Quote



Fortinet (FTNT): This provider of broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote



Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): This provider of food safety and security, and product protection solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Sealed Air Corporation Price and Consensus

Sealed Air Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sealed Air Corporation Quote



Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX): This women's healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Quote



Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX): Free Stock Analysis Report

