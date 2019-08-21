New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America's Car-Mart, Inc . (CRMT): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. Price and Consensu s

America's Car-Mart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | America's Car-Mart, Inc. Quote

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote

Intrepid Potash, Inc . (IPI): This company that produces and sells potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc PriceandConsensus

Intrepid Potash, Inc price-consensus-chart | Intrepid Potash, Inc Quote

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): This company that provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International Corporation Price and Consensus

Science Applications International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

BRF S.A. (BRFS): This company that focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>