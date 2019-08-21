Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America's Car-Mart, Inc . (CRMT): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc . (IPI): This company that produces and sells potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): This company that provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): This company that focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

