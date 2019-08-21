New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
America's Car-Mart, Inc . (CRMT): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
America's Car-Mart, Inc. Price and Consensu s
America's Car-Mart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | America's Car-Mart, Inc. Quote
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
Intrepid Potash, Inc . (IPI): This company that produces and sells potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Intrepid Potash, Inc PriceandConsensus
Intrepid Potash, Inc price-consensus-chart | Intrepid Potash, Inc Quote
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): This company that provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Science Applications International Corporation Price and Consensus
Science Applications International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Science Applications International Corporation Quote
BRF S.A. (BRFS): This company that focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. Price and Consensus
BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
