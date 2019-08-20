New Strong Buy Stocks for August 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This company that discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR): This company that operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Integer Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Integer Holdings Corporation Quote

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This company that provides investment management and advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>