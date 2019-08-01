New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Meritor, Inc . (MTOR): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Meta Financial Group, Inc . (CASH): This company that offers various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY): This company that operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.
Wabash National Corporation (WNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc . (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
