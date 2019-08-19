New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS): This company that engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd . (HOLI): This company that provides automation and control technologies and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc . (JD): This company that operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): This company that provides software-as-a-service solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP): This company that distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

