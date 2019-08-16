New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ennis, Inc . (EBF): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This company that engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp . (AIN): This company that engages in the textile and materials processing businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This company that manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR): This company that operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

