New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): This company that manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This company that provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP)

Danaos Corporation (DAC)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

B2Gold Corp (BTG)

