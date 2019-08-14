New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH): This company that provides airlines transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Price and Consensus

China Southern Airlines Company Limited price-consensus-chart | China Southern Airlines Company Limited Quote

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This company that provides financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX): This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Eaton Vance Corp . (EV): This company that engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Eaton Vance Corporation Price and Consensus

Eaton Vance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eaton Vance Corporation Quote

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR): This company that operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Integer Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Integer Holdings Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

