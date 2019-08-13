New Strong Buy Stocks for August 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Cone Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Cone Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Cone Midstream Partners LP Quote
Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus
Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote
Hanger, Inc. (HNGR): This company that provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Hanger Inc. Price and Consensus
Hanger Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hanger Inc. Quote
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI): This company that produces and sells potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Intrepid Potash, Inc PriceandConsensus
Intrepid Potash, Inc price-consensus-chart | Intrepid Potash, Inc Quote
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO): This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus
Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
