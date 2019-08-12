New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This company that provides financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): This company that leases household durable goods to customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This company that manufactures and sells cigarettes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.1% over the last 60 days.

Xperi Corporation (XPER): This company that creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp. (AIN): This company that engages in the textile and materials processing businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

