New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ( SNR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.43, the dividend yield is 8.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNR was $6.43, representing a -11.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.27 and a 59.16% increase over the 52 week low of $4.04.

SNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.26%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNR as a top-10 holding:

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( CSML ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSML with an decrease of -8.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNR at 0.61%.