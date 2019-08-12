New RBS CEO will have her hands tied

Reuters





By Christopher Thompson

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Royal Bank of Scotland has spent a decade winding down its volatile investment bank. Its managers hope to focus on steady-eddy UK retail and commercial banking. If only. Appointing insider Alison Rose to replace outgoing Ross McEwan makes sense, but economic and political headwinds will keep her hands tied.

If media reports of her imminent appointment prove accurate, she will be the first woman to lead a major UK bank. She will also have beaten out Mark Bailie, another insider who applied for the top role, according to a person familiar with discussions. Bailie, currently chief executive of Bó, the all-digital bank of RBS's NatWest operation, was at the centre of RBS's transformation to humdrum high street lender.

That job is all but done, so the board under Chairman Howard Davies is looking to the future. While Davies said the bank would consider outsiders, the proposition was not compelling. The UK government's 62.4% stake has kept pay low by industry standards. McEwan's 3.6 million pound remuneration in 2018 was just over half the 6.3 million pounds awarded to his opposite number at Lloyds Banking Group .

Besides, there is not that much for an ambitious newcomer to do. RBS is too big to gain much market share and it doesn't need shaking up - the lender made a semi-decent 7.5% underlying return on tangible equity in the first half of 2019. What it requires is careful calibration in a tricky environment. UK economic growth is faltering, lending margins are under pressure and the threat of Brexit adds uncertainty.

ROTE could realistically rise to a more respectable 10%. What is required is revenue of 12.5 billion pounds, a 27% tax rate, and a reduction in core costs to around 6.7 billion pounds by the end of next year, according to a Breakingviews calculation.

Rose's room for manoeuvre will be limited by RBS's near-utility status. Still. improving returns would give shareholders something to cheer about.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Royal Bank of Scotland will name Alison Rose as chief executive officer in the coming weeks, according to a Reuters report on Aug. 10, citing Sky News.

- Rose is the head of RBS's commercial operation. Analysts have considered her a leading candidate to succeed Ross McEwan, who has been CEO since October 2013. In April the chairman of the state-controlled bank, Howard Davies, said the board would consider external as well as internal candidates.

- The UK-based lender did not respond to a request for comment.

- RBS shares were down by 0.7% at 203 pence by 0900 GMT on Aug. 12.