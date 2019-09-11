New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

New Mountain Finance Corporation ( NMFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NMFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that NMFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.68, the dividend yield is 9.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMFC was $13.68, representing a -4.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 13.43% increase over the 52 week low of $12.06.

NMFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports NMFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .72%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NMFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NMFC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 3.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NMFC at 3.7%.