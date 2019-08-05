Quantcast

New Media to buy USA Today-owner Gannett in $1.4 bln deal

Aug 5 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group said on Monday it will buy USA Today-owner Gannett Co , valuing the company at about $1.4 billion.

The cash-and-stock deal represents total consideration of $12.06 per Gannett share based on New Media's closing stock price as of Aug. 2, 2019.

