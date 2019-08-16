New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

New Media Investment Group Inc. ( NEWM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NEWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.17, the dividend yield is 18.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEWM was $8.17, representing a -49.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.25 and a 15.4% increase over the 52 week low of $7.08.

NEWM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation ( NWS ) and News Corporation ( NWSA ). NEWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEWM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.