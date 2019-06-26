New Lille airport operator to be chosen this summer - Eiffage

Shutterstock photo





PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - A new operator for the Lille airport in northern France will probably be chosen this summer, according to the CEO of French construction group Eiffage, who is bidding for the concession.

Eiffage, France's third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues , is bidding for the airport operation concession to diversify its income from its APRR and AREA tollroad networks, whose concessions expire by 2036.

"The new operator should be chosen this summer, the latest date possible in order to get the necessary authorisations to be operational by January 2020," Eiffage CEO Benoît de Ruffray told reporters on the sidelines of a corporate event in Paris.

Lille airport is currently run by a privately owned group including Chambre de commerce et d'industrie (CCI) des Hauts-de-France (61%), French transport group Transdev (34%) and Sanef, a French tollroad subsidiary of Spain's Abertis (5%) under a 10-year deal that started Jan. 2009.