New breed of central bankers is harder to read

Reuters





By Swaha Pattanaik

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new breed of central bankers is emerging. They speak plainly and are less steeped in economic theories than recent predecessors. That has benefits but also means it is harder to predict how they will react.

This approach has advantages. Some theoretical concepts, such as the neutral level of real interest rates - a Goldilocks state in which monetary conditions are neither too tight nor too loose - are tough to explain and estimate. And they change as the structure of the economy evolves, so being dogmatic about them is unwise.

Granted, even central bankers with academic economics backgrounds aren't necessarily doctrinaire. There are plenty who acknowledge that old relationships, for example between inflation and unemployment, may be in flux. And outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi, a former professor of economics, is one rate-setter whose familiarity with the dismal science has helped rather than hindered policymaking.

But for investors there's a difference between, say, Powell's fluid thinking and that of predecessors such as Ben Bernanke, whose research on the Great Depression informed his world view. Without a known framework, it's harder to assess how Powell or Lagarde might react to new developments or data - their reaction function, in the jargon. Hence the surprise when Powell said in January the Fed would be patient before making any further rate moves, having flagged increases as recently as December.

That shift, and another turning full circle towards potential rate cuts at upcoming Fed meetings, may be justified on economic grounds. The Fed, like the ECB, is packed with professional forecasters. But market-watchers focus, perhaps excessively, on how a central bank's figurehead sees the world - and the likes of Powell and Lagarde are harder to read than they are used to.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, testified on monetary policy before a committee of the House of Representatives on July 10, and will appear at a Senate committee on July 11.

- Powell said concerns about trade policy and a weak global economy "continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook" and the Fed stands ready to "act as appropriate" to sustain a decade-long expansion.

- European Union leaders on July 2 named Christine Lagarde, current head of the International Monetary Fund, to be the next president of the European Central Bank.

Powell written testimony

Powell speech, Aug. 24, 2018