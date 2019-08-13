New boss must change HSBC ethos without losing it

Reuters





By Christopher Thompson

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The conservative philosopher Edmund Burke advocated measured change over bloody revolution. Mark Tucker should take note. With former CEO John Flint defenestrated, HSBC's chairman wants a new boss to reverse what he sees as the $149 billion bank's underperformance. Given culture at the sprawling UK lender is often compared to Britain's staid civil service, a HSBC alumnus sounds better than an outsider.

The fact that Flint, a 30-year veteran at the bank, represented business-as-usual in the wake of previous CEO Stuart Gulliver's departure means Tucker may hanker after an outsider. They fall into two camps: those previously employed at HSBC and those who weren't. In the latter camp stands Piyush Gupta, chief executive of Singapore's DBS , and UK-based Lloyds Banking Group CEO António Horta-Osório.

Yet Gupta and Horta-Osório run lenders with only 27,000 and 65,000 staff respectively, a fraction of HSBC's 230,000 people. Learning HSBC's sprawling culture spread over 65 countries, as well as a $2.8 trillion balance sheet, takes time - as Tucker will know, having been at the bank under two years. That also rules out Ewen Stevenson, HSBC's finance director, who arrived from UK lender Royal Bank of Scotland in January.

HSBC alumni are therefore in the box seat. BlackRock'sMark McCombe, ex-CEO of HSBC'sHong Kong business, and Standard Chartered'sSimon Cooper who used to run HSBC's commercial banking division, are possibles. Former Finance Director Iain Mackay is another, although he only joined GlaxoSmithKline in the same role a year ago.

Despite Tucker's concerns, root-and-branch reform may not be needed - the lender reported a respectable 11.2% return on tangible equity in the first half. But a CEO that looks the part is. Doing that at HSBC may best be done by someone already familiar with it.

- HSBC announced the surprise departure of Chief Executive Officer John Flint on Aug. 5 after just 18 months in the role, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment".

- In a statement the UK-based bank said it had appointed Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC's commercial banking division, as interim CEO while a successor to Flint was found.

- The lender said it could take between 6 months to 12 months for a new CEO to be appointed.

- HSBC shares were trading at 608.9 pence by 0900 GMT on Aug. 13, down 0.3% on the day.

