New Aramco chair bears small plus and bigger minus

Reuters





By George Hay

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Saudi Arabian equivalents of Kremlinologists have something new to get their teeth into. Saudi Aramco is replacing its chairman, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, with the man who runs the country's $300 billion sovereign wealth fund, Yasir al-Rumayyan. For Western investors pondering whether to buy into the oil giant's stalled initial public offering, that brings a plus and a potentially bigger minus.

Yet the move could exacerbate a bigger problem for foreign investors: the fact that Aramco's strategy, along with nearly everything else in Saudi Arabia, is ultimately set by Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince, who has been a controversial figure since the murder last year of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents - if not before. The PIF is central to the crown prince's Vision 2030 agenda to diversify his country away from fossil fuels, and Rumayyan is a key ally. Hence if anything the links between the company and the centre of power are now tighter.

Non-Kremlinologists might say the changing of guard is irrelevant given MbS, as he's known, calls the shots anyway. Aramco was, for example, recently obliged to spend $70 billion of its own money acquiring the PIF's 70% stake in chemicals group SABIC , which was more about creating cash for Rumayyan's fund to spend than any merger rationale. Still, Aramco's decision to pay in installments implied some sort of independence, given it could have afforded the whole lot in one chunk. The scope for even such mild resistance looks even narrower now.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Saudi Arabia has named Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, as chairman of Aramco, replacing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih.

- Bloomberg reported the news first on Sept. 2, citing an unnamed Saudi official.

- Falih later congratulated Rumayyan on the appointment on his official twitter feed, saying that it was "an important step to prepare the company for the public offering."

- Rumayyan, a former investment banker, was appointed managing director of the Public Investment Fund in September 2015, after serving as adviser at the royal court for a brief period before that. He joined Aramco's board in 2016.

- The move comes a few days after Saudi Arabia created a new ministry for industry and mineral resources, separating it from the kingdom's energy ministry, in a series of royal orders issued late on Aug. 30.