New and Popular Fixed Income ETFs

This has been a stellar year for fixed income ETFs. Net asset inflows into fixed income ETFs have been outpacing creations in equity ETFs year to date—$70 billion versus $60 billion, according to FactSet data.

This is a segment of the ETF market that boasts nearly $770 billion in combined assets, populated by giants such as the $64 billion iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), the $42 billion Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the $36 billion iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), to name a few.

It’s also a segment that continues to welcome newcomers, some of which have been gathering assets quickly, as investors brace for what’s expected to be a round of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts beginning this month.

A look at the most popular new fixed income ETFs shows that investor appetite—among new fixed income ETF launches—covers a wide range of strategies and duration. Below is a list of some notable new-to-market ETFs attracting fresh money:

These numbers may not seem huge on the surface, but they are a solid start for ETFs that are fresh out of the oven looking to capture investor attention.

