Neurodegenerative disease biotech Annovis Bio files for a $12 million IPO

Annovis Bio, a clinical stage biotech developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $12 million in an initial public offering.
The Berwyn, PA-based company was founded in 2008 and it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANVS. Annovis Bio filed confidentially on May 15, 2019. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
