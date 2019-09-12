Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. ( NRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.57, the dividend yield is 8.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRO was $5.57, representing a -1.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.68 and a 44.68% increase over the 52 week low of $3.85.

