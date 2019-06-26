Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. ( NBH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that NBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.59, the dividend yield is 5.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBH was $14.59, representing a -2.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.91 and a 17.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.