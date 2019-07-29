Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. ( NBH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that NBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.07, the dividend yield is 4.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBH was $15.07, representing a -0.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.09 and a 21.04% increase over the 52 week low of $12.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.