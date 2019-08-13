Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. ( NML ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 42nd quarter that NML has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.94, the dividend yield is 9.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NML was $6.94, representing a -25.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.34 and a 14.52% increase over the 52 week low of $6.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NML Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.