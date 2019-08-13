Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund ( NHS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NHS the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.67, the dividend yield is 9.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHS was $11.67, representing a -3.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.04 and a 27.54% increase over the 52 week low of $9.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.