Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc ( NBW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that NBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.58, the dividend yield is 3.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBW was $13.58, representing a -1.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.79 and a 13.92% increase over the 52 week low of $11.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBW Dividend History page.