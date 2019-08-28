Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc ( NBW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that NBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.16, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBW was $14.16, representing a -1.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.35 and a 18.79% increase over the 52 week low of $11.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBW Dividend History page.