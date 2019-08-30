Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. ( NTIP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NTIP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NTIP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTIP was $2.42, representing a -19.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $3 and a 21% increase over the 52 week low of $2.

NTIP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Dolby Laboratories ( DLB ) and InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC ). NTIP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03.

