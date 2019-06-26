Quantcast

Netherlands and Canada launch pilot project on paperless travel

By Reuters

June 26 (Reuters) - A pilot project that seeks to enable passengers to fly between the Netherlands and Canada using their mobile phones, instead of passports, was launched at the Montreal airport on Wednesday.

The Known Traveller Digital Identity platform will be tested internally throughout 2019, with the first end-to-end paperless journey expected to take place in early 2020, according to the World Economic Forum, which is collaborating on the project, along with the governments of the two countries.

"By 2030, international air travel is expected to rise to 1.8 billion passengers, up 50% from 2016. With current systems, airports cannot keep up," said Christoph Wolff, head of mobility, World Economic Forum.





