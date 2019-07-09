Netflix's Stranger Things 3 Viewership Attains New Milestone

Netflix NFLX recently tweeted that 40.7 million household accounts have watched Stranger Things 3 within four days of release, creating a new record. Moreover, 18.2 million have already finished the entire season.





The company counts a view if anyone has watched 70% of a movie or an episode. The figures (although they should be taken with a pinch of salt) undoubtedly reflect Netflix's growing appeal, primarily driven by its solid content portfolio.The company has revealed extensive viewership data in recent times, a strategy aimed at assuring investors of its dominance in the streaming space, where competition is intensifying.Apart from Amazon AMZN Prime Video and Hulu, upcoming services from Apple AAPL and Disney DIS present significant threat to Netflix's competitive position in the long haul.Notably, the company's Murder Mystery , starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston, was viewed by almost 30.9 million accounts within three days of release in June.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Moreover, some of its recent releases like Triple Frontier, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened , Umbrella Academy and The Highwaymen had been successful in gathering a significant viewer base.



Content Strength to Aid Subscriber Addition



Netflix's focus on originals - both movies and TV shows - has been the key catalyst behind its surging subscriber base. Further, the company's endeavor to offer content catering to various genres has been driving user engagement.



In first-quarter 2019, the streaming giant added 9.6 million subscribers, up 16.2% year over year. Netflix expects to add 5 million paid subscribers in the second quarter of 2019.



In fact, the company has a solid slate of new shows that is expected to drive subscriber base in the second half of 2019.



For instance, the seventh and the final season of Orange Is The New Black is set to premiere on Jul 26. GLOW 's season 3 will release on Aug 9. Disenchantment season 2 is set to release on Sep 20. Another hit show, 13 Reasons Why , is expected to return this year with its third season.



Moreover, Netflix stated via a tweet last month that its adult-oriented animated anthology series Love, Death and Robots will be releasing another season.



Currently, Netflix has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>