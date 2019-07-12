Netflix taps BBC Studios' CMO as marketing head

Reuters





July 12 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has named BBC Studios' marketing head Jackie Lee-Joe as its chief marketing officer, the company said on Friday.

Lee-Joe will replace Kelly Bennett, who stepped down in March after seven years in the role.

