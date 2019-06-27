Netflix Stock Investors Fear Of The Roaring Mouse Is Misplaced

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Over the last year, investors have been waiting for the mouse - that is, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ) - to roar. Its shares are up by more than 35% while Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) shares are down 7.2%.

They're buying the idea that, by low-balling the price of its ESPN+ and coming Disney+ services, by reducing the cost of Hulu, which it now controls, and by taking back control of its content for streaming purposes, Disney is going to blow Netflix away.

That may happen, but so far there is no evidence of it .

While Netflix growth has topped-out in the U.S., at about 60 million subscribers, it is still growing rapidly internationally, where it had more than 88 million paid memberships at the end of the first quarter. It anticipates having 93 million in its June report, due for delivery July 17 .

Make or Break?

That report may be a make-or-break moment for Netflix bulls, as analysts continue to call it overbought . While Netflix sells entertainment, it trades like an internet stock. Its $158.4 billion market cap is jut a hair more than 10 times last year's revenue of $15.8 billion.

Like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) before it, which wound up justifying its high valuation with earnings, Netflix is now beginning to print money. Net income more than doubled in 2018 to $1.2 billion, and first quarter net income was $344 million.

Netflix investors anticipate that continuing because its churn rate is just 9% . That is half what the average "over the top" service experiences. Once people start paying $9 per month for a subscription, or $13 per month for two TVs , they tend to stay. Price hikes haven't raised the churn rate.

What Netflix bears anticipate is that Disney's entry will increase churn. It is deliberately underpricing its services. ESPN+, for instance, costs one-third less than Disney gets from cable subscribers who have ESPN, yet it offers more content, including the main channel .

But as cord-cutting accelerates, with cable and satellite services now losing 14,000 subscribers every day , there's plenty of room in the family budget for both Netflix and alternatives. For now, what's clear is that there's perceived value in the Netflix subscription, with users watching the service over 30 hours each month .

Netflix' Humble Brag

When Netflix does discuss audience figures it is with an eye toward actors and producers who might be considering platforms like Disney+ or Apple TV.

What it's saying is it has their audience. What it's saying is it can make them rich.

It said so in December, noting how 45 million subscribers watched its film Bird Box in the first seven days after its release. It said so again this month, announcing that an Adam Sandler comedy had beaten the Bird Box three-day record, with almost 31 million views.

Given Sandler's career trajectory, that last figure is impressive. His movie career had been going nowhere fast when he signed a four-year deal with the service in 2014 . The deal was renewed in 2017 . While the comedy genre is bombing in movie theaters , Sandler is now among the richest actors in Hollywood .

Bottom Line on NFLX Stock

Disney has franchises, and AT&T (NYSE: T ) has a vast film library. But Netflix knows what its audience wants and gives it to them.

NFLX stock is expensive and may have a tough time meeting its target of 26% year-over-year growth, but any failure is a buying opportunity. Bears are calling for a plunge because Netflix stock is up more than 35% for 2019. But it was higher a year ago, before the Hollywood pack started chasing it.

Dana Blankenhornis a financial and technology journalist. He is the author of a new environmental story, Bridget O'Flynn and the Bear, available now at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.comor follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn . As of this writing he owned shares in AMZN.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Netflix Stock Investors Fear Of The Roaring Mouse Is Misplaced appeared first on InvestorPlace .