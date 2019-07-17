Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Can Netflix (NFLX) stock finally break out of its funk? That’s what investors are hoping to learn after the company reports second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday.

The movie streaming giant, which has more than 150 million members worldwide, is facing stiffer competition. These threats come not just from the existing players such as Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu, but now the recent unveiling of Disney’s (DIS) streaming platform, which has caused investors to re-evaluate Netflix’s long-term growth potential.

Meanwhile, not only does Apple (AAPL) plan to launch its own subscription service later this year, 2020 will bring about more pressures from AT&T (T) subsidiary WarnerMedia and Comcast’s (CMCSA) asset NBCUniversal.

As such, Netflix stock has been consolidating between $333 and $380 or so for the past year. Indeed, the stock is up nicely by 36% year to date. But they are also down more than 8% in the trailing twelve months, trailing the broader market. While analysts remain positive that Netflix’s first-mover advantage won’t disrupt its growth story, the company on Wednesday must do its part to affirm the Street's confidence by delivering not only strong subscriber additions for both domestic and international markets, but also upbeat guidance.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $4.93 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 85 cents per share on $3.91 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 27.6% to $3.42 per share, while full-year revenue of $20.22 billion would mark an increase of 28% year over year.

Aside from the competitive pressures Netflix will face, investors are also concerned by the number of popular content the company is set to lose due to the end of various licensing deals. “Friend” and “The Office” are two of the most talked-about shows Netflix will lose within a span of a year, which could force the company to spend even more on programming to replace what it will lose.

But not everyone is panicking.

Nat Schindler, analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in a note to investors last week, said he doesn’t see a scenario where the loss of those two shows will cripple Netflix. Schindler, who has a Buy rating on the stock and price target of $450, believed Netflix can redeploy spending on originals, which can serve as a catalyst to slow budget growth.

The company last year spent $12 billion on content, marking a 35% increased from the $9 billion spent in 2017. Analysts expect that figure to reach $15 billion this year. John Blackledge, analyst at Cowen, who has an Outperform rating and price target of $455, believes any year-over-year increase in spending original programming can serve as a “tailwind” for Netflix's Q2 results.

That being said, Netflix stock will move based on its subscriber data. For the quarter, the Street is looking for global paid streaming subscriber additions of 5.1 million. That breaks down to domestic additions of 350,000 and international additions of 4.8 million. To the extent the company can meet or exceed these numbers, Netflix stock would have finally broken out of its year-long consolidation.