Netflix gets the last laugh in HBO "Friends" deal



By Jennifer Saba

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Money comes and goes but friends are forever. Except when it's the other way around. WarnerMedia has snatched back from Netflix the exclusive rights to air the popular sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston. While losing "Friends" might not please Netflix, in financial terms it gets the last laugh.

Viewers vindicated that decision by making "Friends" the second-most watched show on Netflix last year, according to Nielsen data. So it's not surprising WarnerMedia would want to deprive its rival of a successful property. Where it hasn't even launched its new streaming service HBO Max yet, Netflix already counts nearly 150 million customers and $16 billion in annual revenue. Giving to others what WarnerMedia could keep for itself made little sense.

Besides, Netflix has made its mark, by setting a high price with its 2018 deal, and one that has stuck as "Friends" changes hands again. Hastings' company has lost a show its viewers loved - but done its bit to keep the cost of fighting content wars prohibitively high.

CONTEXT NEWS

- WarnerMedia said on July 9 that its forthcoming video-streaming service launching in spring 2020 will be called HBO Max, and will carry exclusive content including the hit TV series "Friends."

- WarnerMedia is paying $425 million in total for the rights in a five-year contract starting 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the deal. Warner Bros studio, which owns the rights, is owned by AT&T, as is WarnerMedia.

- Currently, Netflix is airing "Friends" and paid AT&T some $80 million for the opportunity to stream it on its service this year.

